Apple launches iPhone 12 with 5G, HomePod Mini smart speaker

BloombergQuint Here are 5 takeaways from Apple's iPhone and product event. #AppleEvent Read more: https://t.co/ytHyGCgqHl https://t.co/YZPIIytX5E 3 minutes ago Blaine Hashimoto RT @business: 5G, fresh colors and faster processing speeds. Here are 5 takeaways from Apple's iPhone and product event 🍎https://t.co/xgXwG… 8 minutes ago LuckyRichTrader 350 million iPhones in upgrade window as new pricing strategy sops up demand for cheaper as well as expensive smart… https://t.co/FXGHUWB5vt 14 minutes ago aruna RT @SCMPNews: Apple launches #iPhone12 line with 5G speeds, new screens https://t.co/dAKNl6GShG 14 minutes ago The News Minute Apple launches iPhone 12 series with 5G support, starting at Rs 69,900 https://t.co/hxN1MXoUMB 15 minutes ago Markets Today Here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhones https://t.co/iHpYSCCgnf $AAPL #AppleEvent https://t.co/Ts7px7t1EO 16 minutes ago SCMP News Apple launches #iPhone12 line with 5G speeds, new screens https://t.co/dAKNl6GShG 17 minutes ago