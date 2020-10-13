Apple launches iPhone 12 with 5G, HomePod Mini smart speaker

Global  
 

Apple launches iPhone 12 with 5G, HomePod Mini smart speakerApple iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch display, has flat sides with a flush display, similar to the company`s iPhone 5 and a departure from rounded edges in recent years. ......
Video Credit: TechCrunch TV News - Published
News video: Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini

Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini 01:54

 At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the lineup. The HomePod Mini improves Siri’s smart home capabilities, introduces a new feature called...

Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G [Video]

Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G. The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance. Another new feature is 'smart data..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Apple unveils $99 HomePod Mini smart speaker

 Apple on Tuesday unveiled a $99 HomePod Mini smart speaker in a bid to better compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Apple’s iPhone 12 event: the 7 biggest announcements

Apple’s iPhone 12 event: the 7 biggest announcements Image: Apple Apple has just finished its “Hi, Speed” event, where it finally took the wraps off the four new iPhone 12 phones, which have all-new designs...
iPhone 12 lineup’s pricing and release dates detailed in new leak

iPhone 12 lineup’s pricing and release dates detailed in new leak Last year’s iPhone 11 lineup. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge A new leak has provided extensive details about what Apple could announce at its...
BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Here are 5 takeaways from Apple's iPhone and product event. #AppleEvent Read more: https://t.co/ytHyGCgqHl https://t.co/YZPIIytX5E 3 minutes ago

BlaineHashimoto

Blaine Hashimoto RT @business: 5G, fresh colors and faster processing speeds. Here are 5 takeaways from Apple's iPhone and product event 🍎https://t.co/xgXwG… 8 minutes ago

AlphaSigma888

LuckyRichTrader 350 million iPhones in upgrade window as new pricing strategy sops up demand for cheaper as well as expensive smart… https://t.co/FXGHUWB5vt 14 minutes ago

imfsea_aruna

aruna RT @SCMPNews: Apple launches #iPhone12 line with 5G speeds, new screens https://t.co/dAKNl6GShG 14 minutes ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute Apple launches iPhone 12 series with 5G support, starting at Rs 69,900 https://t.co/hxN1MXoUMB 15 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today Here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhones https://t.co/iHpYSCCgnf $AAPL #AppleEvent https://t.co/Ts7px7t1EO 16 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Apple launches #iPhone12 line with 5G speeds, new screens https://t.co/dAKNl6GShG 17 minutes ago