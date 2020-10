From the Archives, 1970: The West Gate Bridge collapses, killing 35 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

On 15 October, 1970, a 2000-ton span of the West Gate Bridge collapsed killing 35. Rescue workers, using heavy cranes, oxyacetylene torches, shovels and crowbars worked desperately searching for survivors. It remains one of the worst industrial disasters in Australian history. 👓 View full article

