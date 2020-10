You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries



About 47 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:57 Published 12 hours ago 3 re-infection cases of COVID-19 in India so far: ICMR



So far in India, three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 have been identified, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad, informed Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 13 hours ago India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh



As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 21 hours ago

