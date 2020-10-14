Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Abortion, LGBTQ rights and the Affordable Care Act: Here are 5 takeaways from Tuesday's Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Barrett, who would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did not give definitive answers regarding same-sex marriage, abortion or election security.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:01

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are underway. (1:01)WCCO Mid-Morning - Oct. 12, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seat

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News

Senate Democrats will boycott Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing vote as GOP vows to move forward

 Senate Democrats say they will boycott a committee hearing Thursday where Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination is set to move forward.
USATODAY.com

Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee would toss a can of gasoline into heated election

 Our View: Rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell betrays voters casting their verdict.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Oct. 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint; Justice Dept. announces Purdue Pharma settlement; Barrett visits..
USATODAY.com

Barrett was trustee at school with anti-gay policy

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that attendees say discriminated against LGBTQ..
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg American lawyer and jurist

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Watch live: Women's March in Washington, D.C.

 This second Women's March of the year was organized in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

Trump says Susan Collins ‘not worth the work’ over her Supreme Court stance

 This story will be updated. President Donald Trump tore into U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in a Friday tweet, saying the vulnerable Republican whose race is..
WorldNews

A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in Brooklyn on her birthday next year

 A statue of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her hometown Brooklyn next March on what would be the legal trailblazer's 88th birthday.
USATODAY.com

RBG statue to be unveiled in Brooklyn on her birthday

 The unveiling of the statue, which was approved by RBG before she died, will also coincide with Women's History Month.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election [Video]

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Experts Say Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination Could Threaten IVF [Video]

Experts Say Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination Could Threaten IVF

Amy Coney Barrett has a history of supporting anti-choice groups. These groups believe in fetal personhood, according to Business Insider. Legislation that recognizes embryos as legal persons would..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation [Video]

Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation

Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg warned of the stakes of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's potential confirmation to the Supreme Court in an interview..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

DelVeneto

DelVeneto 🗽🆘 RT @tdnvl: Bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021 https://t.co/uBjKleDTPV https:/… 2 hours ago

ELewarne

Eva Lewarne , #IStandwithTrudeau Where are the Canadian women heroes bronze statues???? A bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has… https://t.co/40Pcxrb9iN 8 hours ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden #Sculpture - Bronze #Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in #Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021… https://t.co/Xwlk7gggth 13 hours ago

varnished_truth

Varnished Truths | 🧚Fairy Corgi Steeplechase🧚‍♂️ Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021 --on @mymodernmet… https://t.co/vaJ6u33TtV 1 day ago

tdnvl

Thomas Deneuville (he/him) Bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021… https://t.co/vu0bzxJxhV 1 day ago

ExoticExpat

Ambitious Expat 😷 RT @brucepknight: Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021 https://t.co/UbB9HCY83q… 1 day ago

LLewisNYCfirsts

Laurie Lewis #OTD, Oct 20, 1894, the first statue of a physician made in the U.S. was unveiled in Bryant Park in #NYC. The docto… https://t.co/ucK9GBjNhJ 1 day ago

brucepknight

Bruce P. Knight Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021 https://t.co/UbB9HCY83q via @mymodernmet 2 days ago