|
Abortion, LGBTQ rights and the Affordable Care Act: Here are 5 takeaways from Tuesday's Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Barrett, who would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did not give definitive answers regarding same-sex marriage, abortion or election security.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seatRepublican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News
Senate Democrats will boycott Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing vote as GOP vows to move forwardSenate Democrats say they will boycott a committee hearing Thursday where Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination is set to move forward.
USATODAY.com
Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee would toss a can of gasoline into heated electionOur View: Rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell betrays voters casting their verdict.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Oct. 21 PHere are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint; Justice Dept. announces Purdue Pharma settlement; Barrett visits..
USATODAY.com
Barrett was trustee at school with anti-gay policySupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that attendees say discriminated against LGBTQ..
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg American lawyer and jurist
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
Watch live: Women's March in Washington, D.C.This second Women's March of the year was organized in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News
Trump says Susan Collins ‘not worth the work’ over her Supreme Court stanceThis story will be updated. President Donald Trump tore into U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in a Friday tweet, saying the vulnerable Republican whose race is..
WorldNews
A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in Brooklyn on her birthday next yearA statue of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her hometown Brooklyn next March on what would be the legal trailblazer's 88th birthday.
USATODAY.com
RBG statue to be unveiled in Brooklyn on her birthdayThe unveiling of the statue, which was approved by RBG before she died, will also coincide with Women's History Month.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this