j denton RT @DJJudd: On Biden, who was born in Scranton, PA, Donald Trump says, "They say he was born in Scranton but he left. He left, he abandoned… 1 minute ago curtsey williams RT @ArafathZaman: Biden: "Quite frankly,if what is written in The Atlantic is true,it is disgusting,It affirms what most of us believe to b… 2 minutes ago Nathan RT @SpectatorUSA: "The Republican base believe that the Barack Obama/Joe Biden presidency ran roughshod over the Constitution. Offered a de… 5 minutes ago Md.Arafath Zaman Biden: "Quite frankly,if what is written in The Atlantic is true,it is disgusting,It affirms what most of us believ… https://t.co/fQq2mWWxIc 13 minutes ago San Mateo Daily Journal SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grasping for a comeback, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are intensifyin… https://t.co/N5xbumFMCh 40 minutes ago Amour's Mom💕 Aswear Donald paid Ye to run for Presidency. That’s the only thing that makes sense 😂. The plan is to have darkies… https://t.co/dKCFPQ8JoB 47 minutes ago TimesDaily Newspaper PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Jo… https://t.co/qxB2X9m0Xy 48 minutes ago The Decatur Daily PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Jo… https://t.co/1CmkiLjdIv 50 minutes ago