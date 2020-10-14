Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 people during Wisconsin protests, won't face charges in Illinois, his home state

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Illinois police found Rittenhouse committed no crimes there. It was unclear whether someone else possessed the gun in Illinois, or where it is now.
