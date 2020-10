You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation



Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on October 11 said, "It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago Duchess of Cambridge visits students at the University of Derby



The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged students to keep playing sport to support their mental health as they face online lectures and gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 38,.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago Harsh Vardhan releases 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol'



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol' via virtual conference in the national capital on October 06. The treatment protocol was released in presence of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this