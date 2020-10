Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 4 hours ago Cameron Peak Fire update β€” 3:30 p.m. Friday 01:17 items.[0].image.alt Photo by: Ryan Hansen This picture shows the Cameron Peak Fire as seen on the evening of Oct. 15 from Estes Park. Winds died down enough Thursday for fire officials to use aircraft to fight the fire. Photo by Ryan Hansen. By: Stephanie ButzerPosted at 7:06 AM, Oct 16, 2020 and...