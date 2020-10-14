Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - DC vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 DC vs RR Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Delhi Capitals vs...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad 03:39

 Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as well. The Royals started with a couple of wins, but then lost three games on the trot and went down...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore [Video]

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore

ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Delhi Veterinarian student ties radium bands on stray dogs to reduce road accidents [Video]

Delhi Veterinarian student ties radium bands on stray dogs to reduce road accidents

Since the beginning of mankind, dogs have been known to be man's best friend. Veterinary student Vibha Tomar makes sure to help the stray dogs in every possible way. In a bid to reduce accidents caused..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs RR IPL 2020

 DC vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team...
DNA

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 30th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

 IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, full squad: Delhi Capitals are in second spot in IPL 2020 points table while...
DNA

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 23rd Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

 IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, full squad: Rajasthan Royals are currently in seventh position in the points table...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

dna

DNA #DCvsRR Dream11 Prediction: #DelhiCapitals vs #RajasthanRoyals best XI – DC vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM #Dream11IPL… https://t.co/FLLgiX7aIL 11 minutes ago

ialldatmatterz

ALL DAT MATTERZ The Delhi Capitals as of now involves the second position in the 2020 ipl point table with 10 pts. then, the Royals… https://t.co/RZUG1PkdaL 19 minutes ago

Dream11_Expert

Fantasy Expert DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 30th Match https://t.co/c82Nk6iNod 2 hours ago

PredictionGuru2

PredictionGuru Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 27th Match MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team https://t.co/AMcAGTxTRZ… https://t.co/sxWX5Y9SCl 3 days ago

PredictionGuru2

PredictionGuru Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 27th Match MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team https://t.co/o78GVNnacM… https://t.co/KS1NyrObVU 3 days ago

iamsportswhoop

SportsWhoop Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction. Check out the best fantasy tips for today match mi vs dc IPL 2… https://t.co/eIwXwi2h49 3 days ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: MI vs DC Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match https://t.co/qIMoL2mqZp htt… 3 days ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports MI vs DC Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match https://t.co/qIMoL2mqZp https://t.co/YstpWmAKrq 3 days ago