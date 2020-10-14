Global  
 

World No 1 Dustin Johnson tests positive for Covid-19: PGA Tour

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
World No 1 Dustin Johnson tests positive for Covid-19: PGA TourDustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday, forcing the world No 1 golfer's withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Johnson underwent a test after experiencing...
