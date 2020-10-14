|
World Bank approves $12B to finance virus vaccines, care
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people. The $12 billion “envelope" is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Bank International financial institution
World Bank fears 150 million people will join extreme poorJOHANNESBURG -- Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies..
WorldNews
World Bank forecasts sub-Saharan Africa's GDP to contract 3.3 pct in 2020NAIROBI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to be negative at -3.3 percent for 2020 compared to the 2.4 percent of 2019 due to..
WorldNews
Up to 150 million could slip into extreme poverty, World Bank saysUp to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the..
New Zealand Herald
Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank saysJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this