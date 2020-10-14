Global  
 

World Bank approves $12B to finance virus vaccines, care

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
World Bank approves $12B to finance virus vaccines, careThe World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people. The $12 billion “envelope" is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said...
