|
Herbert Kretzmer: Les Misérables lyricist dies aged 95
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
He penned the hit musical's English lyrics, as well as working on songs like Charles Aznavour's She.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Herbert Kretzmer
Charles Aznavour French-Armenian singer and songwriter
Nicolas Aznavour urges Macron to recognize KarabakhPanARMENIAN.Net - The co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Aznavour Foundation, Nicolas Aznavour, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this