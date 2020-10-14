Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Herbert Kretzmer: Les Misérables lyricist dies aged 95

BBC News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
He penned the hit musical's English lyrics, as well as working on songs like Charles Aznavour's She.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Herbert Kretzmer


Charles Aznavour Charles Aznavour French-Armenian singer and songwriter

Nicolas Aznavour urges Macron to recognize Karabakh

 PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Aznavour Foundation, Nicolas Aznavour, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Herbert Kretzmer: Les Misérables lyricist dies aged 95

 He penned the hit musical's English lyrics, as well as working on songs like Charles Aznavour's She.
BBC News


Tweets about this