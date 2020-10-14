Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
President Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:01

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are underway. (1:01)WCCO Mid-Morning - Oct. 12, 2020

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Billboard Music Award Billboard Music Award award

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy [Video]

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

ShowBiz Minute: Killer Mike, 'West Wing,' Cruise

 Killer Mike to receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; Aaron Sorkin says upcoming "West Wing" special on HBO Max "an..
USATODAY.com
Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations [Video]

Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations

Nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, and Malone landed a whopping total of 16.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House [Video]

Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published

AP Top Stories October 14 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday October 14th: Affordable Care Act looms large in Amy Coney Barrett hearings; Supreme Court lets Census field operations stop..
USATODAY.com

How Joe Biden Became the Unlikeliest of Online Fund-Raising Superstars

 Four inflection points transformed Mr. Biden from a pauper during the primaries to a powerhouse against President Trump.
NYTimes.com

The Macho Appeal of Donald Trump

 Though a majority of Latino voters favor Democrats, Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base. Those supporters see him as forceful,..
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Senators to grill Amy Coney Barrett on third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

 Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings will continue on Wednesday with senators asking more questions on healthcare, abortion and guns
USATODAY.com

Here’s What to Watch For as Questioning of Amy Coney Barrett Enters Day 2

 After nearly 12 hours of questioning on Tuesday, many anticipated topics have been covered at some length, and senators may begin to shift gears.
NYTimes.com

10/13: Red and Blue

 Day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; The fight to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
CBS News

Iowa Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Coronavirus updates: Hawaii eases travel restrictions; Facebook to encourage flu shots; 38M global cases; 215K US deaths

 About 10K people expected at Donald Trump rally in Iowa. Hawaii eases travel restrictions starting Thursday. 215K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

'Would you please like me?' Trump appeals to suburban women during Pennsylvania rally

 Just more than a week after leaving the hospital, Trump added rallies in Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida to his campaign schedule this week.
USATODAY.com

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

 Hospitalizations, virus spread and deaths continued at high levels Tuesday in Iowa on the eve of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump where Gov. Kim..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Faces Second Day Of Confirmation Hearings [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Faces Second Day Of Confirmation Hearings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced tough questioning on Capitol Hill on her second day of confirmation hearings; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Political Analysis: Second Day Of Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings [Video]

Political Analysis: Second Day Of Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the biggest moments from the second day of Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:52Published
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Polls show Biden edging out Trump in Iowa and Wisconsin and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania and Florida.

 Polls released on Wednesday showed Joe Biden edging out President Trump in Iowa and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy

Iowa Farmer Voted For Trump In 2016. Where Does He Stand Now?

 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Robb Ewoldt, a soybean and corn farmer in Iowa, who plans to vote for President Trump in November — despite his numerous...
NPR

Iowa's Political Landscape Looks Different Than When Trump Last Visited

 President Trump returns to Iowa on Wednesday, a state he won comfortably in 2016 but is suddenly competitive amid the coronavirus pandemic and a struggling farm...
NPR


Tweets about this

FaijankhanG

Faijan khan 🇮🇳🙏(घर में रहे - सुरक्षित रहे) RT @pbhushan1: Wow! Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage! But Trump has made it clear that he will not accept… 4 minutes ago

Telemule

JohnnyRotten @mschlapp Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage - The Guardian https://t.co/VVUlwDD4Bd via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

Badhombre2018

(((badhombre))) 2020 election news: Biden leads Trump by 14 points in NBC/WSJ poll Here is a critical number Addressing issues o… https://t.co/KTnqknDCa8 14 minutes ago

RossVaro

Ross Varo “ Ed Rollins, who advises a pro-Trump super political action committee, told the New York Times: “The president’s p… https://t.co/LDAWFmjTgu 14 minutes ago

BloggerMe3

Blogger Me RT @alfonslopeztena: Biden’s lead over Trump has surged to a record 17 points as the US election enters its final sprint, 57% to 40% https:… 14 minutes ago

danstpeter

Dan St. Peter Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage – https://t.co/yvCndIXOmM 22 minutes ago

walkerdl

Daniel Walker RT @11AliveNews: Biden barely leads Trump in Georgia, as majority of voters back Roe v. Wade: 11Alive poll #MorningRushATL https://t.co/qqp… 27 minutes ago

Swift01_2000

The Ubiquitous J-Man Biden leads Trump by 17 points as election race enters final stage!! https://t.co/10ScjbzK5Z #LetsGoWinThisThing… https://t.co/tMceFOiuHe 28 minutes ago