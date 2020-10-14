|
Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
President Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Billboard Music Award award
John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
ShowBiz Minute: Killer Mike, 'West Wing,' CruiseKiller Mike to receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; Aaron Sorkin says upcoming "West Wing" special on HBO Max "an..
USATODAY.com
Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:56Published
AP Top Stories October 14 AHere's the latest for Wednesday October 14th: Affordable Care Act looms large in Amy Coney Barrett hearings; Supreme Court lets Census field operations stop..
USATODAY.com
How Joe Biden Became the Unlikeliest of Online Fund-Raising SuperstarsFour inflection points transformed Mr. Biden from a pauper during the primaries to a powerhouse against President Trump.
NYTimes.com
The Macho Appeal of Donald TrumpThough a majority of Latino voters favor Democrats, Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base. Those supporters see him as forceful,..
NYTimes.com
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Senators to grill Amy Coney Barrett on third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearingsAmy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings will continue on Wednesday with senators asking more questions on healthcare, abortion and guns
USATODAY.com
Here’s What to Watch For as Questioning of Amy Coney Barrett Enters Day 2After nearly 12 hours of questioning on Tuesday, many anticipated topics have been covered at some length, and senators may begin to shift gears.
NYTimes.com
10/13: Red and BlueDay 2 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; The fight to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
CBS News
Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America
Coronavirus updates: Hawaii eases travel restrictions; Facebook to encourage flu shots; 38M global cases; 215K US deathsAbout 10K people expected at Donald Trump rally in Iowa. Hawaii eases travel restrictions starting Thursday. 215K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
'Would you please like me?' Trump appeals to suburban women during Pennsylvania rallyJust more than a week after leaving the hospital, Trump added rallies in Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida to his campaign schedule this week.
USATODAY.com
Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climbHospitalizations, virus spread and deaths continued at high levels Tuesday in Iowa on the eve of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump where Gov. Kim..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this