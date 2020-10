Simone Leigh Is First Black Woman to Represent U.S. at Venice Biennale Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Brooklyn-based sculptor, whose large-scale works explore Black women’s stories and histories, will create the American pavilion’s exhibition for 2022. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this