|
2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questions
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
NBC Says Trump Will Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Competing Against BidenThe candidates were set to debate on Thursday night until President Trump bowed out. Now they will take part in dueling town-hall-style meetings, with Joe Biden..
NYTimes.com
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:56Published
How Joe Biden Became the Unlikeliest of Online Fund-Raising SuperstarsFour inflection points transformed Mr. Biden from a pauper during the primaries to a powerhouse against President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Trump bashes Biden on fracking, campaign intensifies
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearingJudge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
CBS News
Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know WednesdayPresident Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett grilled by senators on Obamacare, abortion, contested electionOn the second day of her confirmation hearings, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett insisted she didn't have any agenda against key issues like health care..
CBS News
Supreme Court nominee hearing: Coney Barrett avoids questions on abortion & healthcare
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
The Latest Elusive Supreme Court NomineeBarrett skillfully avoids any commitments to how she’d rule: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Miami City in Florida, United States
Tiffany Trump Parties in Miami Ahead of 27th BirthdayNot everyone in the Trump fam is thinking Election Day -- Tiffany Trump is focused on turning UP right now, partying in Miami to kick off her birthday..
TMZ.com
Lakers’ Green received death threats after NBA Finals missDanny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the arena before Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena..
WorldNews
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 6 of the NBA FinalsCan the Lakers finally close out the Heat and claim the title? Or will Miami force a decisive Game 7? Here are three keys to watch in Game 6.
USATODAY.com
Second presidential debate officially canceledThe Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com
ABC News News division of Walt Disney Television
Biden keeps national lead over Trump mainly because of coronavirus, poll findsWith little more than three weeks remaining until Election Day, President Trump is in a race against the clock as he continues to trail former vice president Joe..
WorldNews
Biden leads Trump by 12 points nationally, president trails on pandemic trust, in new pollBiden's 12-point lead in Sunday's ABC News/Washington Post poll was the latest in a series of surveys to find the president down by double digits.
USATODAY.com
October 15 presidential debate canceled
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Former Philadelphia Officer Charged With Murder in 2017 ShootingEric Ruch Jr.’s killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, after a high-speed chase was unjustified, a grand jury found.
NYTimes.com
Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this