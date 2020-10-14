Global  
 

2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questions

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden 00:40

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

NBC Says Trump Will Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Competing Against Biden

 The candidates were set to debate on Thursday night until President Trump bowed out. Now they will take part in dueling town-hall-style meetings, with Joe Biden..
NYTimes.com
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House [Video]

Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published

How Joe Biden Became the Unlikeliest of Online Fund-Raising Superstars

 Four inflection points transformed Mr. Biden from a pauper during the primaries to a powerhouse against President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Trump bashes Biden on fracking, campaign intensifies [Video]

Trump bashes Biden on fracking, campaign intensifies

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden fanned out to critical battleground states on Tuesday as the presidential race entered a final, intense phase amid record numbers of early votes cast. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
CBS News

Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett grilled by senators on Obamacare, abortion, contested election

 On the second day of her confirmation hearings, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett insisted she didn't have any agenda against key issues like health care..
CBS News
Supreme Court nominee hearing: Coney Barrett avoids questions on abortion & healthcare [Video]

Supreme Court nominee hearing: Coney Barrett avoids questions on abortion & healthcare

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

The Latest Elusive Supreme Court Nominee

 Barrett skillfully avoids any commitments to how she’d rule: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Tiffany Trump Parties in Miami Ahead of 27th Birthday

 Not everyone in the Trump fam is thinking Election Day -- Tiffany Trump is focused on turning UP right now, partying in Miami to kick off her birthday..
TMZ.com

Lakers’ Green received death threats after NBA Finals miss

 Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the arena before Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena..
WorldNews

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers finally close out the Heat and claim the title? Or will Miami force a decisive Game 7? Here are three keys to watch in Game 6.
USATODAY.com

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com

ABC News ABC News News division of Walt Disney Television

Biden keeps national lead over Trump mainly because of coronavirus, poll finds

 With little more than three weeks remaining until Election Day, President Trump is in a race against the clock as he continues to trail former vice president Joe..
WorldNews

Biden leads Trump by 12 points nationally, president trails on pandemic trust, in new poll

 Biden's 12-point lead in Sunday's ABC News/Washington Post poll was the latest in a series of surveys to find the president down by double digits.
USATODAY.com
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News [Video]

Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself, according to ABC News. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Former Philadelphia Officer Charged With Murder in 2017 Shooting

 Eric Ruch Jr.’s killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, after a high-speed chase was unjustified, a grand jury found.
NYTimes.com
Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew [Video]

Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew

[NFA] Demonstrators decried a grand jury decision not to charge three officers for killing Breonna Taylor, marching through the streets of Louisville despite a curfew. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet [Video]

Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet

In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe. The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US. That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. The actual figure is closer to 200,000. “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

