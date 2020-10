You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Winters Mill High School Students Start Club To Break Mental Health Stigma



During the pandemic, most Maryland high schools are shut down and with students in remote learning and isolation, many teens are struggling with their mental health now more than ever. It's why one.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:18 Published 15 hours ago World Mental Health Day



Today is World Mental Health Day. It's an important day to shine the light on many health issues millions are dealing with. In honor of the day, Las Vegas city hall is shining green tonight. Green.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago On World Mental Health Day, Experts Encourage Others To Seek Help If Feeling Isolated During Pandemic



Saturday marks World Mental Health Day. From the pandemic, to civil unrest and the upcoming election, mental health experts have noticed an uptick in patients seeking to help deal with day-to-day.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this