|
Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questionsNBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall from Philadelphia.
USATODAY.com
Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearingJudge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
CBS News
NBC Says Trump Will Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Competing Against BidenThe candidates were set to debate on Thursday night until President Trump bowed out. Now they will take part in dueling town-hall-style meetings, with Joe Biden..
NYTimes.com
Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know WednesdayPresident Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump, Biden target battleground states in race for White House
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:56Published
How Joe Biden Became the Unlikeliest of Online Fund-Raising SuperstarsFour inflection points transformed Mr. Biden from a pauper during the primaries to a powerhouse against President Trump.
NYTimes.com
NBC American television and radio network
Jacob Blake Released From Hospital Following Kenosha ShootingJacob Blake was released from the Wisconsin hospital where he was receiving treatment and is now in a rehabilitation center more than a month after he was shot..
WorldNews
‘SNL’ Season Premiere to feature Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network
Confused Eric Trump Says Dad Is Getting Cured by His Own ‘Vaccine’Presidential son Eric Trump apparently thinks that a coronavirus vaccine has been fully developed and his father took it after he caught the virus in order to..
WorldNews
ABC Unveils Season 16 'Bachelorette' Cast | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:48Published
Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:45Published
Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Former Philadelphia Officer Charged With Murder in 2017 ShootingEric Ruch Jr.’s killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, after a high-speed chase was unjustified, a grand jury found.
NYTimes.com
Louisville anti-racism protesters defy curfew
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Miami City in Florida, United States
Tiffany Trump Parties in Miami Ahead of 27th BirthdayNot everyone in the Trump fam is thinking Election Day -- Tiffany Trump is focused on turning UP right now, partying in Miami to kick off her birthday..
TMZ.com
Lakers’ Green received death threats after NBA Finals missDanny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives to the arena before Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena..
WorldNews
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 6 of the NBA FinalsCan the Lakers finally close out the Heat and claim the title? Or will Miami force a decisive Game 7? Here are three keys to watch in Game 6.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this