Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulami Bose 'heartbroken' to find father's ICU photos leaked online Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Taking to her social media handle Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulami Bose wrote that she was 'extremely upset', 'sad' and 'heartbroken' to find that photographs of her father Soumitra Chatterjee receiving treatment at a Kolkata hospital, had surfaced online. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital



Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago

