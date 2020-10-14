Global  
 

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarksChina has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s human rights record, detention of Canadian citizens, and use of “coercive diplomacy.” On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said the Canadian government had shown “hypocrisy” and “weakness,” as he responded to comments made by Trudeau. Trudeau fired...
