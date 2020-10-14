Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two months after pioneering ‘Sputnik V’ launched, Putin announces registration of 2nd Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ...

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Two months after pioneering ‘Sputnik V’ launched, Putin announces registration of 2nd Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ...President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia has registered its second domestic Covid-19 vaccine, with a third already on the way. A phase-three trial, with 40,000 volunteers, is due to begin in the near future. In August, Russia was the first country to announce the registration of a Covid-19 vaccine, which has since been taken by thousands of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Nuclear arms talks spiral into confusion as Russia rejects US 'delusion'

 Top US negotiator claimed there was ‘an agreement in principle’ between Trump and Putin US-Russian arms control talks have sunk into confusion after the top..
WorldNews

Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report

 President Trump is hoping to strike a last-minute nuclear arms deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Nov. 3 election, Axios reported on Sunday...
WorldNews

Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talks

 Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit Moscow for peace talks Friday and said fighting in..
WorldNews

German ex-chancellor Schröder under fire for Putin link

 Ex-leader Gerhard Schröder refused to blame the Russian state over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.
BBC News

Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus

India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in large study

 India's drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V..
IndiaTimes
Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines [Video]

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines

From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 outbreak. The central government released guidelines for gatherings as festival season approaches. The standard operating procedure involves mandatory use of masks, social distancing and CCTVs at event sites to monitor compliance. Event premises are also expected to have isolation rooms in case an infected person is found. The Drugs Controller General of India has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to file a revised protocol to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic was not as bad as originally feared, thanks to government spending measures. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published
Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer [Video]

Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this