Two months after pioneering ‘Sputnik V’ launched, Putin announces registration of 2nd Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ...
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia has registered its second domestic Covid-19 vaccine, with a third already on the way. A phase-three trial, with 40,000 volunteers, is due to begin in the near future. In August, Russia was the first country to announce the registration of a Covid-19 vaccine, which has since been taken by thousands of...
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus
