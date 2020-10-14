Two months after pioneering ‘Sputnik V’ launched, Putin announces registration of 2nd Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ...

Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer



Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.

