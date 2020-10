Erin Wall, 44, Dies; Acclaimed Soprano in Mozart and Strauss Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ms. Wall, who started her career at Lyric Opera of Chicago, had a silvery soprano voice that grew more opulent as it evolved. Ms. Wall, who started her career at Lyric Opera of Chicago, had a silvery soprano voice that grew more opulent as it evolved. πŸ‘“ View full article