Rideau Hall spent over $110,000 on legal fees in response to bullying, harassment claims Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Rideau Hall has spent more than $110,000 in public money so far on legal representation in response to allegations of a toxic workplace and verbal harassment at the Governor General's office, Radio Canada has learned. 👓 View full article

