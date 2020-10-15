|
Dodgers erupt for postseason record 11 first-inning runs to open Game 3 of NLCS vs. Braves
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Dodgers scored a postseason record 11 runs in the first inning against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
Dodgers rout Braves, tie for 10th place all-time for MLB's biggest postseason blowoutsL.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.
USATODAY.com
Freddie Freeman powers unbeaten Braves to Game 2 win, commanding NLCS lead vs. DodgersThe Atlanta Braves almost blew a 7-0 lead but held on to win 8-7 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw scratched from NLCS Game 2; rookie Tony Gonsolin will start vs. BravesThree-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw won't pitch Game 2 for the Dodgers due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers' Walker Buehler Suffocates Legs In Super Tight Pants, What's the Deal?!How did Walker Buehler fit into those super tight pants?!!? Seriously -- the Dodgers pitcher's pants were so tight during Monday's playoff game against the..
TMZ.com
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, defeat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCSAustin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to defeat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this