Dodgers erupt for postseason record 11 first-inning runs to open Game 3 of NLCS vs. Braves

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Dodgers scored a postseason record 11 runs in the first inning against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 01:29

 The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports.

