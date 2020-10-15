|
Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claims
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to the White House. It came as Donald Trump threatened to remove protections for tech platforms after Twitter and Facebook censored The New...
