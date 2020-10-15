Global  
 

Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claims

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claimsDonald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to the White House. It came as Donald Trump threatened to remove protections for tech platforms after Twitter and Facebook censored The New...
Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci [Video]

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading [Video]

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19 [Video]

Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19

US President Donald Trump says son Barron is "free" from coronavirus afterFirst Lady Melania revealed he tested positive to the disease earlier thismonth. After she and Mr Trump also tested positive earlier this month, theWhite House said 14-year-old Barron had tested negative. Barron later testedpositive for the virus but had no symptoms, she said on Wednesday, adding thathe has since tested negative again. The president, speaking at a campaignrally in Iowa, was cavalier about Barron’s infection, saying, “He had it forsuch a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew that he had it.”

With more early voting, Trump races against time [Video]

With more early voting, Trump races against time

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the coronavirus. But a campaign stop in Iowa so close to Election Day suggests his campaign may be concerned about voter support. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

A Full Guide to the Presidential Town Halls Tonight

 President Trump and Joe Biden will appear at separate, nationally televised events on Thursday night, with the president facing one of his final prime-time..
With 20 days left until the election, has Trump kept his campaign promises?

 More than 14 million people have already cast their votes in the 2020 general election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political..
How the 2020 race compares to 2016 weeks before Election Day

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes covered the Trump and Clinton campaigns in..
Facebook is reducing the reach of a disputed New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son

Facebook has reduced the reach of a New York Post story that makes disputed claims about Vice President Joe..
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars." Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Where the presidential race stands with 20 days left until Election Day

 With 20 days to go until Election Day in November, Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads in states worth 279 electoral votes, enough to theoretically win the..
Hunter Biden Allegation Prompts Pushback from Facebook, Twitter

 Joe Biden’s campaign rejected assertions made in a published report that were based on unverified material from Trump allies. Facebook and Twitter found the..
US election: Donald Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine tabloid story

 Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump's campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a..
How Trump and Biden are fighting for three key battleground states

 President Trump’s top TV ad spending this week is targeting the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, three states he won in 2016 by..
Twitter will ban Holocaust denial posts, following Facebook

Twitter will ban posts that deny the Holocaust, a company spokesperson confirmed today. The news, first..
'More anti-English than anti-Covid' [Video]

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border [Video]

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails [Video]

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails

On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity [Video]

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity

Twitter flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to..

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has..

Twitter CEO Dorsey responds to Biden block-gate

 (Natural News) Update (2000ET): Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all day, you’ll know that Twitter and Facebook have been escalating their censorship...
