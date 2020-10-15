KL Rahul wants AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli banned in IPL, T20s - This is the reason
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () KL Rahul has jokingly said that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should be banned when asked about what is the one rule that he would like to change in Twenty20 cricket. Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and a loss for KL Rahul's team could make their play-off hopes only mathematically possible.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik...
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..