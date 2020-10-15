Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KL Rahul wants AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli banned in IPL, T20s - This is the reason

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
KL Rahul has jokingly said that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should be banned when asked about what is the one rule that he would like to change in Twenty20 cricket. Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and a loss for KL Rahul's team could make their play-off hopes only mathematically possible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

 Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 : Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, says he is super human | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020 : Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, says he is super human | Oneindia Sports

RCB captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on AB De Villiers after the South African’s breathtaking 73 off 33 balls on a tricky and sluggish wicket in Sharjah on Monday to help Bangalore post a mammoth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:16Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports

In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:12Published

Tweets about this