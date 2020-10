Aditya Narayan recently announced that he is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

After Neha Kakkar's wedding plans, Aditya Narayan announces he's set to marry Shweta Agarwal Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year. The singer has revealed his marriage plans. Check out the whole...

Bollywood Life 3 days ago