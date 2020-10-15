Portugal overcome Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID19 absence, beat Sweden in UEFA Nations League Cup
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Portugal overcame the absence of their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic as they defeated Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League Cup as they topped the group. Bernardo Silva and Dioho Jota's two goals were key in Portugal's dominance.
