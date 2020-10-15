Global  
 

Dodgers rout Braves, tie for 10th place all-time for MLB's biggest postseason blowouts

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
L.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.
Atlanta Braves Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Dodgers erupt for postseason record 11 first-inning runs to open Game 3 of NLCS vs. Braves

 The Dodgers scored a postseason record 11 runs in the first inning against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.
Freddie Freeman powers unbeaten Braves to Game 2 win, commanding NLCS lead vs. Dodgers

 The Atlanta Braves almost blew a 7-0 lead but held on to win 8-7 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw scratched from NLCS Game 2; rookie Tony Gonsolin will start vs. Braves

 Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw won't pitch Game 2 for the Dodgers due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers.
Dodgers' Walker Buehler Suffocates Legs In Super Tight Pants, What's the Deal?!

 How did Walker Buehler fit into those super tight pants?!!? Seriously -- the Dodgers pitcher's pants were so tight during Monday's playoff game against the..
Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States


Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

How to watch Rays vs. Yankees: MLB playoffs live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 5

 The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees face off in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
MLB Legend Whitey Ford Dead at 91, Best Yankees Pitcher Ever

 Whitey Ford -- widely regarded as the greatest Yankees pitcher of all time -- has died at 91, the team confirms. Details surrounding his death are unclear at..
Sports world comes together to fight racial injustice

 CBS News special correspondent and host of "The NFL Today" James Brown on the nationwide boycott by some of the top NBA and MLB teams in response to the shooting..
Is MLB's expanded postseason here to stay? Everybody pleased with wild-card ratings

 MLB and ESPN were happy with the ratings from baseball's best-of-three wild-card series, the first round of the expanded 16-team postseason.
Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Jetpack Sighted Again Above Los Angeles, This Time at 6,000 Feet

 Federal officials are looking into the second such sighting in just six weeks. Two airline pilots previously spotted a man in a jetpack at an altitude of 3,000..
NYTimes.com

Mireya Villarreal

 Correspondent, Los Angeles
Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early [Video]

Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

AMC Theaters warns that it could run out of cash by the end of 2020

 Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

AMC Theaters is warning investors that without a steady flow of movies to bring people into the remaining theaters it..
National League Championship Series National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series

Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, defeat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCS

 Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to defeat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms [Video]

NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms

SportsPulse: The Dodgers and Braves are set to square off in the NLCS and while most would look to the impressive list of hitters on both sides, it may be the pitching that steals the show

'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and Braves

 Fans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
Dodgers roar back into NLCS with blowout 15-3 Game 3 win over Braves

 The Los Angeles Dodgers scored a postseason record 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS. Joc...
Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCS

 Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
