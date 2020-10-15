|
Dodgers rout Braves, tie for 10th place all-time for MLB's biggest postseason blowouts
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
L.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.
