You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'



Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained Black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Basil Zempilas defeats Di Bain to become Perth Lord Mayor The Seven West Media commentator won 29.44 per cent of the vote on Saturday night, defeating rival and former ABC journalist Di Bain by 284 points in a...

Sydney Morning Herald 1 hour ago





Tweets about this