|
|
|
Extraordinary season deserves an extraordinary grand final
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The stats say it will be hard to split the Vixens and Fever on grand final day. But statistics are just an indication, so we will have to wait and see who steps up.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
|
Join our footy experts live in conversation
At this subscriber-only virtual event, join Caroline Wilson, Wayne Carey and Jake Niall for a discussion about the grand final and the extraordinary season that...
The Age
Tweets about this
|