John Cena, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood star, finally gets married
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () John Cena, the 16-time WWE champion and also a Hollywood star, has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend with Shay Shariatzadeh and the ceremony took place in Tampa, Flordia. John Cena and Shariatzadeh have been together since March 2019 and there were reports that the couple were engaged earlier in the year.
