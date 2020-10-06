Global  
 

Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Resigns After Unrest

VOA News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Unrest follows disputed election
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election

Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election 03:15

 President Sooronbay Jeenbekov promised to resign following days of protests over the results of this month's parliamentary election which many say was rigged.

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared [Video]

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest [Video]

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:55Published
Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices [Video]

Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices

Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek in the early hours on Tuesday, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov missing as power vacuum persists

 Kyrgyzstan's pro-Russia President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not been seen in public since unrest began over Sunday's vote
Hindu

Kyrgyzstan faces another revolution after protests

 The unrest, which threatens to topple the incumbent leader, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, would be the country's third revolution since 2005.
The Age


