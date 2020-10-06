Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Resigns After Unrest

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared
President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday.
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition..
Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices
Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek in the early hours on Tuesday, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.