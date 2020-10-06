Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Resigns After Unrest

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared



President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 5 days ago Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest



Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55 Published 6 days ago Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices



Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek in the early hours on Tuesday, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov missing as power vacuum persists Kyrgyzstan's pro-Russia President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not been seen in public since unrest began over Sunday's vote

Hindu 1 week ago



Kyrgyzstan faces another revolution after protests The unrest, which threatens to topple the incumbent leader, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, would be the country's third revolution since 2005.

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this