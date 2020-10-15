Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryanair cuts one-in-three winter flights and warns of further job losses

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ryanair cuts one-in-three winter flights and warns of further job lossesBudget airline blames flight restrictions across EU as passenger numbers fall Ryanair is cutting the number of its winter flights by a third because of Covid flight restrictions across the EU and warned of further job losses as passenger numbers plummet. The budget airline previously cut the number...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ryanair Irish low-cost airline; largest by passenger numbers in Europe; main operating unit of Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair sees Boeing 737 Max returning in US in ‘next month or so’

 Ryanair expects Boeing’s troubled 737 Max aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU discussing Brexit: Leaders to evaluate progress as Johnson deadline arrives [Video]

EU discussing Brexit: Leaders to evaluate progress as Johnson deadline arrives

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:00Published

Coronavirus updates: White House 'herd immunity' strategy won't work, scientists say; Spain is first EU nation at 900K cases; 216K US deaths

 India reports lowest daily death toll in nearly three months. Scientists denounce White House strategy. U.S. death toll at 216K. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus [Video]

Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus

The threat of sanctions is looming over Turkey, as calls grow within the EU for the country to face measures for its increasingly aggressive actions in the East Mediterranean and Northern Cyprus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:42Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sharks are killed to make effective vaccines. More may die as scientists develop one for COVID-19, conservationists warn

 Sharks have a natural occurring substance in their liver that scientists use for adjuvants in vaccines to enhance the immune response.
USATODAY.com

Wells Fargo fires dozens for alleged abuse of COVID relief program

 Bank says they got loans from Small Business Administration and deposited the money into their personal accounts.
CBS News

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

 The north-west England region will join the highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands.
BBC News
Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service [Video]

Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume inter-state bus service from on October 14. The bus service was suspended for nearly seven months to curb the spread of COVID-19. Inter-state bus service will completely resume in phases. In the first phase, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running buses on 25 routes. Services resumed on routes of neigbouring states. COVID-19 protocols are being followed in buses.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tougher restrictions expected in Manchester with London to move into Tier 2

 Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions, with pubs expected to be ordered to shut in Greater Manchester and households banned...
Belfast Telegraph

Covid alert level: Greater Manchester to move to very high Tier 3

 BBC Local News: Manchester -- However it appears agreement has not yet been agreed on additional financial support for the region.
BBC Local News

Greater Manchester could move into Tier Three lockdown today

Greater Manchester could move into Tier Three lockdown today The Government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre has recommended most of the North West and North East of England, as well as parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands,...
Wales Online


Tweets about this