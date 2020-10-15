Ryanair cuts one-in-three winter flights and warns of further job losses

Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service



The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume inter-state bus service from on October 14. The bus service was suspended for nearly seven months to curb the spread of COVID-19. Inter-state bus service will completely resume in phases. In the first phase, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running buses on 25 routes. Services resumed on routes of neigbouring states. COVID-19 protocols are being followed in buses.

