|
Barack Obama laments inability to eliminate racial bias
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Former US President Barack Obama says his administration’s inability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system may have left some Americans “skeptical about what the government can do”. Obama was asked on an episode of “Pod Save America” released Wednesday night about what he would say to anyone still deciding whether to vote in next month’s presidential election — especially young people and minorities. “Some of them may have been frustrated about my failure to have completely transformed the criminal justice system to eliminate racial bias,” Obama responded. “Part of that is because 90 per cent of criminal sentencing...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on presidential debate, final push to Election DayWith 12 days left until Election Day, the presidential candidates will face off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. Former White House chief of..
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump and Biden meet for final debate as Americans have started casting their ballotsSome form of voting is underway in all 50 states.
CBS News
Food pantry visits soar as Americans face COVID-19 pandemic hardshipsSome 23 million Americans are still without work amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing many families to struggle to feed their loved ones. Mark..
CBS News
Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of pandemic787,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, the lowest number since March 14. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at..
CBS News
What Do Polls Say About the Issues on the Agenda for Tonight’s Debate?On topics from climate change to leadership, most Americans say they prefer Joe Biden over President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Polls Ahead of Tonight's Debate: What Do They Say?On topics from climate change to leadership, most Americans say they prefer Joe Biden over President Trump.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this