Barack Obama laments inability to eliminate racial bias

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Barack Obama laments inability to eliminate racial biasFormer US President Barack Obama says his administration’s inability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system may have left some Americans “skeptical about what the government can do”. Obama was asked on an episode of “Pod Save America” released Wednesday night about what he would say to anyone still deciding whether to vote in next month’s presidential election — especially young people and minorities. “Some of them may have been frustrated about my failure to have completely transformed the criminal justice system to eliminate racial bias,” Obama responded. “Part of that is because 90 per cent of criminal sentencing...
