New Zealand election: Ardern vs. conservative challenger Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is holding a general election on Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Jacinda Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. Her popularity soared this year after she led an effort to stamp out the coronavirus. New Zealanders will also vote on whether to legalize marijuana and euthanasia. A look at some of the key players and issues: ARDERN vs COLLINS: Ardern leads the liberal Labour Party , which is polling far ahead of the conservative National Party . Ardern grew up in a rural area — her dad was a police officer and her... 👓 View full article

