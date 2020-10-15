|
New Zealand election: Ardern vs. conservative challenger
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is holding a general election on Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Jacinda Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. Her popularity soared this year after she led an effort to stamp out the coronavirus. New Zealanders will also vote on whether to legalize marijuana and euthanasia. A look at some of the key players and issues: ARDERN vs COLLINS: Ardern leads the liberal Labour Party, which is polling far ahead of the conservative National Party. Ardern grew up in a rural area — her dad was a police officer and her...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's key leadership momentsAhead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.
BBC News
Jacinda Ardern Set To Win In New Zealand's "Covid Election"There were no masks on display as about 1,000 university students gave Jacinda Ardern a rock-star reception during her final Wellington campaign rally this week..
WorldNews
NZ election: The people left behind in Ardern's 'kind' New ZealandCritics say Jacinda Ardern has not done enough to combat child poverty as she seeks another term.
BBC News
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:32Published
Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubbleThere were emotional scenes at Sydney airport on Friday as hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble..
SBS
First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney as new new trans-Tasman travel bubble gets underwayThe arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
SBS
Covid: One-way 'travel bubble' opens between Australia and NZPassengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.
BBC News
Wellington Capital of New Zealand
New Zealand Labour Party Major New Zealand political party
Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published
New Zealanders
Kiwi teen tops US chart after Jason Derulo, BTS remix viral TikTok tuneA 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem "Savage Love" has been viewed more than a billion times said...
WorldNews
Covid's tech boom: IBM offering free courses to get diversity into tech industryA large number of New Zealand job seekers want to switch careers to technology but are concerned they lack the skills to get into the expanding industry. A new..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand National Party Major New Zealand political party
Election 2020: National MP promises 'lover taxes' for votersA National Party candidate's election ad campaign has gone viral on Twitter after a typo changed his intent from "lower taxes" to "lover taxes".The hilarious..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this