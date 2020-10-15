Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand election: Ardern vs. conservative challenger

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
New Zealand election: Ardern vs. conservative challengerWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is holding a general election on Saturday, and opinion polls indicate Jacinda Ardern is on track to win a second term as prime minister. Her popularity soared this year after she led an effort to stamp out the coronavirus. New Zealanders will also vote on whether to legalize marijuana and euthanasia. A look at some of the key players and issues: ARDERN vs COLLINS: Ardern leads the liberal Labour Party, which is polling far ahead of the conservative National Party. Ardern grew up in a rural area — her dad was a police officer and her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern 07:41

 Major health and diplomatic experts in New Zealand are calling for a rethink of the healthcare system and have slammed Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party for not doing enough before the general election on Saturday.The country’s independent national drug agency, Pharmaceutical Management Agency...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments

 Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.
BBC News

Jacinda Ardern Set To Win In New Zealand's "Covid Election"

 There were no masks on display as about 1,000 university students gave Jacinda Ardern a rock-star reception during her final Wellington campaign rally this week..
WorldNews

NZ election: The people left behind in Ardern's 'kind' New Zealand

 Critics say Jacinda Ardern has not done enough to combat child poverty as she seeks another term.
BBC News

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?

 The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote [Video]

New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published

Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble

 There were emotional scenes at Sydney airport on Friday as hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble..
SBS

First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney as new new trans-Tasman travel bubble gets underway

 The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
SBS

Covid: One-way 'travel bubble' opens between Australia and NZ

 Passengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.
BBC News

Wellington Wellington Capital of New Zealand


New Zealand Labour Party Major New Zealand political party

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

New Zealanders New Zealanders

Kiwi teen tops US chart after Jason Derulo, BTS remix viral TikTok tune

 A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem "Savage Love" has been viewed more than a billion times said...
WorldNews

Covid's tech boom: IBM offering free courses to get diversity into tech industry

 A large number of New Zealand job seekers want to switch careers to technology but are concerned they lack the skills to get into the expanding industry. A new..
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand National Party New Zealand National Party Major New Zealand political party

Election 2020: National MP promises 'lover taxes' for voters

 A National Party candidate's election ad campaign has gone viral on Twitter after a typo changed his intent from "lower taxes" to "lover taxes".The hilarious..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia [Video]

First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia

Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges [Video]

Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges

Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published
"Sorry sunshine, wrong place": NZ Deputy PM [Video]

"Sorry sunshine, wrong place": NZ Deputy PM

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters rebuked a question from a coronavirus sceptic at an election campaign event in Tauranga on Tuesday (October 13).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Election 2020: National leader Judith Collins fronts media after being a 'human hoarding' in Auckland

Election 2020: National leader Judith Collins fronts media after being a 'human hoarding' in Auckland National leader Judith Collins will front media this afternoon, as she prepares for her final election campaign push.There are six days until the election and...
New Zealand Herald

BJP expels 9 rebel leaders for contesting election against NDA candidates in Bihar

 Taking tough stand against the rebels, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (October 12) suspended its nine senior leaders in Bihar for six years. The BJP...
Zee News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Nigeria: Electoral Board Announces Date for 2023 Presidential Poll

 [Premium Times] The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced February 18 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

nzherald

nzherald National says you have to pay to play. https://t.co/2jecA8sSHl https://t.co/mo9lxUkjKN 2 days ago

ShaunaBickley

Shauna Bickley Always proofread your work! Lower taxes became Lover taxes here. Hmmm quite a difference. https://t.co/mcFaqDWVyN 2 days ago

David_Cormack

David Cormack if i tweet this article out about my tweet, does it create a circularity? https://t.co/ahtk98gMiJ 2 days ago

ThomasRowland2

Tom Rowland RT @NatalieAkoorie: Here's something a bit funny: https://t.co/DGnVKZZuOM 2 days ago

NatalieAkoorie

Natalie Akoorie Here's something a bit funny: https://t.co/DGnVKZZuOM 2 days ago

BenRoss_AKL

Ben Ross :/ This is not 1984 mate And we dont have the Air Strip One Anti Sex League either Election 2020: National MP prom… https://t.co/PmoWCX9tKR 2 days ago

eszett_eszett

eszett Is there anything that they don't want to tax? National MP promises 'lover taxes' for voters https://t.co/g7gSKbV0DQ 2 days ago

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez Election 2020: National MP David Bennett promises `lover taxes` for voters https://t.co/MB5OuxU5se`lover-taxes`-for-voters/ 2 days ago