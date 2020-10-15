Consultants' fees 'up to £6,250 a day' for work on Covid test system Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Management consultants are being paid as much as £6,250 a day to work on the British government's struggling coronavirus testing system , sources have confirmed. Senior executives from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) are being paid fees equivalent to £1.5m a year to help speed up and reorganise the...


