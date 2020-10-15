Calls to Boycott NBC for Airing Donald Trump Town Hall at Same Time As Joe Biden's Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Members of the media and activist community have taken to social media to voice their dismay at Members of the media and activist community have taken to social media to voice their dismay at NBC News hosting a town hall for President Donald Trump during the same time slot as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden , with... 👓 View full article

