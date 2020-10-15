Global  
 

Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and Twitter over Hunter Biden story

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and Twitter over Hunter Biden storyDonald Trump has lashed out at Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the controversial Hunter Biden email story. The president took to Twitter to rip both social media giants over their stance on the story published by the New York Post. “So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down...
