Related videos from verified sources PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action'



During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago PM pressed on how close Londoners are to a lockdown



As the infection rate continues to rise in parts of the capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by ITV News London how likely a London lockdown is. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London



Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

