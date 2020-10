Old, bold and brash: Classique Legend ready to peak for Bridge Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The stardust of the Everest is rubbing off on veteran trainer Les Bridge, who is confident that his star Classique Legend will become just that at Randwick on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this