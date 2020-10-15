Global  
 

Saved three times by ambos: the many, many lives of Ronald Gallagher

The Age Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
When Ron Gallagher collapsed at the gym, he was very lucky there was a defibrillator – and a surgeon – nearby.
