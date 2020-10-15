|
|
|
Saved three times by ambos: the many, many lives of Ronald Gallagher
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
When Ron Gallagher collapsed at the gym, he was very lucky there was a defibrillator – and a surgeon – nearby.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Study finds why exercise isn’t just good for your body
Feeling blue lately? New research shows people who set aside time to exercise are actually happier than those who don't.Not only are they happier (75% vs. 25%), but they also report being more..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Tweets about this
|