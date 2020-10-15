|
Pro Football Hall of Fame member, two-time Super Bowl champion Fred Dean dies at 68
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Fred Dean, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday at the age of 68.
|
|
