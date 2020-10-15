|
Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince William, makes her first public outing since COVID-19 isolation
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth on Thursday made her first public appearance outside of royal grounds since going into coronavirus isolation seven months ago.
Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952
Queen Elizabeth leaves COVID bubble to visit top-secret military labThe British monarch's first appearance in public since anti-virus restrictions were imposed sees her join Prince William at a lab battling the coronavirus, and..
CBS News
How Gillian Anderson became Margaret ThatcherActor Gillian Anderson refuses to take credit for her physical transformation into "The Crown"'s Margaret Thatcher, as season four of the hit drama introduces..
USATODAY.com
Marcus Rashford awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday honors list(CNN)Star footballer turned political activist Marcus Rashford has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children..
WorldNews
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family
Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund
ClimateWatch: Prince William launches "Earthshot Prize"Prince William is teaming up with Sir David Attenborough to launch a program that offers millions of dollars to anyone who comes up with solutions to a number of..
CBS News
