Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince William, makes her first public outing since COVID-19 isolation

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 52 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March 00:47 The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown...