Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince William, makes her first public outing since COVID-19 isolation

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth on Thursday made her first public appearance outside of royal grounds since going into coronavirus isolation seven months ago.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March

Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March 00:47

 The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown...

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Queen Elizabeth leaves COVID bubble to visit top-secret military lab

 The British monarch's first appearance in public since anti-virus restrictions were imposed sees her join Prince William at a lab battling the coronavirus, and..
CBS News

How Gillian Anderson became Margaret Thatcher

 Actor Gillian Anderson refuses to take credit for her physical transformation into "The Crown"'s Margaret Thatcher, as season four of the hit drama introduces..
USATODAY.com

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday honors list

 (CNN)Star footballer turned political activist Marcus Rashford has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children..
WorldNews

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund [Video]

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund

Prince William has teamed up with broadcasting legend David Attenborough to launch a £50 million pound Earthshot prize fund for those who invent solutions to environmental problems.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

ClimateWatch: Prince William launches "Earthshot Prize"

 Prince William is teaming up with Sir David Attenborough to launch a program that offers millions of dollars to anyone who comes up with solutions to a number of..
CBS News

Queen makes first public engagement since coronavirus [Video]

Queen makes first public engagement since coronavirus

It is the first time since March she has carried out an enagement outside a royal residence.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:39Published
HMS Queen Elizabeth heads carrier strike group for first time [Video]

HMS Queen Elizabeth heads carrier strike group for first time

The Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has assembled with acarrier strike group for the first time. The 65,000 tonne warship is at thecentre of the group which is made up of a total of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Duchess Catherine has been a 'rock' for Queen Elizabeth amid global health crisis [Video]

Duchess Catherine has been a 'rock' for Queen Elizabeth amid global health crisis

A royal source has claimed that Duchess Catherine has been a "rock" for the Queen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published

Prince Harry heartbreak: Prince William 'replaced Harry with Kate Middleton' - expert

 PRINCE HARRY and Prince William were each other's closest allies growing up but their relationship dramatically shifted as William and...
Also reported by •Just JaredHNGNTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comJerusalem Post

Future King-in-Training! Prince William Joins Queen Elizabeth on Visit to Top-Secret Lab

 It was Bring Your Grandson to Work Day for the Queen as she was accompanied by Prince William for their first joint public outing in two years
Also reported by •Cheddar Valley GazetteCBS NewsJust Jared

Queen's cutting comments & Meghan drama - biggest bombshells from new royal book

Queen's cutting comments & Meghan drama - biggest bombshells from new royal book Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen all feature in Robert Lacey's new book Battle of Brothers, which tells of trouble and...
Daily Record


