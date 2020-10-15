KKR's wins against CSK, KXIP in IPL 2020 show we are a good team - Pat Cummins

Global  
 

Pat Cummins has said the wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, which Kolkata Knight Riders won from a position of defeat, show that the two-time champions are a good side. The Australian pacer has said that the team is looking to peak at the right time but they have not had a game where they have dominated.
