Donald Trump says he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion

President Donald Trump said he'd support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion — his administration's most recent negotiating proposal — and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a deal. "We're not holding it up, she's holding it up," Trump said in an interview Thursday on Fox Business . "She wants to wait until after the election. She thinks it hurts the Republicans ." Pelosi is scheduled to have another call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday in a continuing saga of talks on a Covid-19 relief package. Democrats have sought a $2.2 trillion package, including a number of priorities that Republicans reject. Pelosi has accused the administration of not taking...


