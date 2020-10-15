Global  
 

Donald Trump says he'd support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Donald Trump says he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillionPresident Donald Trump said he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion — his administration’s most recent negotiating proposal — and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a deal. “We’re not holding it up, she’s holding it up," Trump said in an interview Thursday on Fox Business. “She wants to wait until after the election. She thinks it hurts the Republicans." Pelosi is scheduled to have another call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday in a continuing saga of talks on a Covid-19 relief package. Democrats have sought a $2.2 trillion package, including a number of priorities that Republicans reject. Pelosi has accused the administration of not taking...
