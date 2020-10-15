|
Donald Trump says he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said he’d support a virus relief package in excess of $1.8 trillion — his administration’s most recent negotiating proposal — and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a deal. “We’re not holding it up, she’s holding it up," Trump said in an interview Thursday on Fox Business. “She wants to wait until after the election. She thinks it hurts the Republicans." Pelosi is scheduled to have another call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday in a continuing saga of talks on a Covid-19 relief package. Democrats have sought a $2.2 trillion package, including a number of priorities that Republicans reject. Pelosi has accused the administration of not taking...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Dueling town hall talks for Trump and Biden after debate cancelledPresident Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls on Thursday night instead of meeting face-to-face for their..
New Zealand Herald
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
How to watch the Trump and Biden town hallsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Tonight was supposed to be the second presidential debate, according to the schedule laid out by the..
The Verge
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Mnuchin says White House willing to compromise on testing in COVID billThe treasury secretary and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are negotiating a coronavirus relief bill.
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi calls CNN's Wolf Blitzer an 'apologist' for the 'Republican position' in tense interview"With all due respect, with all due respect — and you know we've known each other a long time, you really don't know what you're talking about," Pelosi told..
USATODAY.com
Trump urges Congress to "go big or go home" on COVID stimulus billHowever, Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the White House of being unserious in its negotiations.
CBS News
Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politicsUtah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats blast 'sham' Barrett hearings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Blumenthal: Barrett hearing shows Republicans breaking their word
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Forget C-SPAN, let's hold a séance. As an originalist, let me give you 3/5 of my mind.If a Founder is busy plundering indigenous people or finding wood for his dentures, I go with whatever policy is favored by current Republican leaders.
USATODAY.com
Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury
Mnuchin says passing more COVID-19 stimulus before the election would be 'difficult' as negotiations continue"There are money issues, but there's also policy issues," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
White House pivots again on stimulus negotiations after bipartisan backlashStars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews
White House pushes for limited stimulus bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Fox Business American business channel
Trump has approved revised COVID-19 relief packageU.S. President Donald Trump has approved a revised COVID-19 relief package in the negotiations with congressional Democrats, White House's National Economic..
WorldNews
US election: Donald Trump's 55-minute rant in first post-diagnosis interviewDonald Trump today gave his first public interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, and it was quite something.The US President phoned in to Fox..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30Published
President Trump calls Kamala Harris a ‘monster’ in rambling post-hospital interview on FoxBy Kevin Liptak | CNN Dialing in for his first interview since being hospitalized, President Donald Trump went on an hour-long ramble that devolved into vicious..
WorldNews
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests positiveKamala Harris, the US Democratic vice presidential nominee, will suspend in-person events until Monday (US time) after two people associated with the campaign..
New Zealand Herald
Kamala Harris suspends campaign travel after staffers test positive for COVID-19Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promises she will be transparent with voters about her health after two people associated with her..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this