|
Sweden to increase military spending by 40% as tension with Russia grows
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sweden will increase military spending by around 40% in the next five years and double the number of people conscripted into the armed forces as it aims to strengthen its defence amid growing tensions with Russia, the government said on Thursday. The country, which is not a member of Nato but enjoys...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula
Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:53Published
Portugal 3-0 Sweden: Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota scoreDefending champions Portugal remain top of Nations League Group A3 with victory over Sweden, who are staring at relegation after losing all four games.
BBC News
Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
NATO Intergovernmental military alliance of Western states
Greece rips new survey mission by Turkey as adding to tensionsATHENS, Greece -- Greece accused neighbor Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights Monday, after Ankara..
WorldNews
In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan eyes Turkey's 'place in world order'ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan's strong backing for Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has set Turkey apart from other big nations and alarmed..
WorldNews
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
It is up to Turkey to ‘open path’ to solution, says Greek PMGreece welcomes a “first step” from Turkey towards the de-escalation of tension, “but whether it is a sincere move or a temporary maneuver remains to be..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this