Sweden to increase military spending by 40% as tension with Russia grows

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sweden to increase military spending by 40% as tension with Russia growsSweden will increase military spending by around 40% in the next five years and double the number of people conscripted into the armed forces as it aims to strengthen its defence amid growing tensions with Russia, the government said on Thursday. The country, which is not a member of Nato but enjoys...
