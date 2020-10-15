Global  
 

“She Wants to Be Visible”: How the Queen Finally Returned to Public Engagements

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
“She Wants to Be Visible”: How the Queen Finally Returned to Public EngagementsFor the first time in seven months the Queen is carrying out a public engagement, joining Prince William for her return to public duty after self-isolating during the Covid pandemic. Elegant in a rose pink coat and clasping her signature handbag, the Queen arrived via helicopter from Windsor at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down near Salisbury. Her grandson William joined her but arrived separately by car. While the Queen has carried out a number of engagements, including an investiture in the grounds of Windsor Castle during the lockdown,...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth makes first public engagement in months

Queen Elizabeth makes first public engagement in months 01:29

 Queen Elizabeth has made her first public engagement outside of her residences since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, joining her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Windsor Castle Windsor Castle Official country residence of the British monarch

Porton Down Porton Down

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory Defence Science and Technology Laboratory trading fund of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom

