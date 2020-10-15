|
“She Wants to Be Visible”: How the Queen Finally Returned to Public Engagements
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
For the first time in seven months the Queen is carrying out a public engagement, joining Prince William for her return to public duty after self-isolating during the Covid pandemic. Elegant in a rose pink coat and clasping her signature handbag, the Queen arrived via helicopter from Windsor at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down near Salisbury. Her grandson William joined her but arrived separately by car. While the Queen has carried out a number of engagements, including an investiture in the grounds of Windsor Castle during the lockdown,...
