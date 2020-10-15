Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange begins Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen's Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the country's warring sides, as three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Last month, the United Nations announced that the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government had agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners, marking...


