|
Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange begins
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the country’s warring sides, as three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Last month, the United Nations announced that the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners, marking...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sanaa Capital of Yemen
US hostages released in Yemen 'prisoner swap'It comes as more than 200 Yemenis are allowed to fly back to rebel-controlled Sanaa from Oman.
BBC News
Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula
Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Yemen: Over 1,000 prisoners to be freed in large-scale swap deal
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 07:51Published
2 Americans, remains of 3rd, released in exchange with Yemen rebelsOman's state-run media says the U.S. hostages were freed by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in exchange for almost 250 of their own.
CBS News
Yemen war: Mass prisoner swap under wayIt is the biggest exchange of captives by the warring sides since the conflict began in 2015.
BBC News
Houthi movement A political-religious armed movement in Yemen
Houthi Rebels Free 2 American HostagesSandra Loli and Mikael Gidada were freed in an agreement with the United States and Oman that allowed 200 Houthi fighters to return to war-ravaged Yemen.
NYTimes.com
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important eventThis day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.
DNA
Libya detains notorious people smuggler Abd al-Rahman al-MiladAbd al-Rahman al-Milad was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for violence against migrants in Libya.
BBC News
Libya's GNA says it holds UN-sanctioned alleged people smugglerTRIPOLI - Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged..
WorldNews
Iran warns against US, Israeli, Saudi nuclear threats to global securityIran’s UN ambassador has warned against a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this