Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange begins

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange beginsSANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the country’s warring sides, as three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Last month, the United Nations announced that the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners, marking...
Sanaa Sanaa Capital of Yemen

US hostages released in Yemen 'prisoner swap'

 It comes as more than 200 Yemenis are allowed to fly back to rebel-controlled Sanaa from Oman.
BBC News

Yemen Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels [Video]

Two U.S. nationals released by Houthi rebels

Two U.S. nationals have been released from captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen, in what may have been a prisoner swap for some 250 Yemenis. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Yemen: Over 1,000 prisoners to be freed in large-scale swap deal [Video]

Yemen: Over 1,000 prisoners to be freed in large-scale swap deal

The warring sides in Yemen will exchange some 1,081 prisoners on Thursday and Friday, under a deal struck last month, a rebel official said.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 07:51Published

2 Americans, remains of 3rd, released in exchange with Yemen rebels

 Oman's state-run media says the U.S. hostages were freed by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in exchange for almost 250 of their own.
CBS News

Yemen war: Mass prisoner swap under way

 It is the biggest exchange of captives by the warring sides since the conflict began in 2015.
BBC News

Houthi movement Houthi movement A political-religious armed movement in Yemen

Houthi Rebels Free 2 American Hostages

 Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada were freed in an agreement with the United States and Oman that allowed 200 Houthi fighters to return to war-ravaged Yemen.
NYTimes.com

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

 This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.
DNA

Libya detains notorious people smuggler Abd al-Rahman al-Milad

 Abd al-Rahman al-Milad was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for violence against migrants in Libya.
BBC News

Libya's GNA says it holds UN-sanctioned alleged people smuggler

 TRIPOLI - Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged..
WorldNews

Iran warns against US, Israeli, Saudi nuclear threats to global security

 Iran’s UN ambassador has warned against a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Yemen gov’t, Houthis agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners [Video]

Yemen gov’t, Houthis agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners

Yemen’s warring sides agree to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners during UN-sponsored talks in Switzerland.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published
Protests in Yemen to mark 2,000 days of Saudi-led attacks [Video]

Protests in Yemen to mark 2,000 days of Saudi-led attacks

Yemenis have been demonstrating in their capital to mark 2,000 days since the start of a Saudi-led offensive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

