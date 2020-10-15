DeAnn Justesen Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers https://t.co/3XCnbbw94O via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

Jeff Keys RT @SybilWilkes: Whatcha gonna do ⁦@GuyTorry⁩ ??? ⁦@TyronnLue⁩ will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers https://t.co… 4 hours ago

Sybil Wilkes Whatcha gonna do ⁦@GuyTorry⁩ ??? ⁦@TyronnLue⁩ will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers… https://t.co/uPW4LwtGrb 4 hours ago

NBA on Scoreboard Page Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers https://t.co/B16YmMsTLp 4 hours ago

HEDGE accordingly📈 Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers https://t.co/NE7YAcEOi3 #Sports 4 hours ago

VCSSports Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers https://t.co/FzHL7FerJT 4 hours ago

Misha If Lowry was ever traded to the clippers of all teams (even though I have no idea how the trade would work), I will… https://t.co/BhHZ8uIjfJ 4 hours ago