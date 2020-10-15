Global  
 

Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ty Lue was Clippers assistant, and he coached Cavs to 2016 title. He inherits a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but must fix chemistry issues.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'Ty Lue can get Clippers over the hump' — Marcellus Wiley on LA hiring Ty Lue as head coach | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

'Ty Lue can get Clippers over the hump' — Marcellus Wiley on LA hiring Ty Lue as head coach | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 01:36

 Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Los Angeles Clippers hiring Ty Lue as head coach. Doc Rivers was recently fired after the Clippers historic collapse to the Denver Nuggets. Hear why Wiley believes that Ty Lue is in a position to get the Clippers over the hump.

