Ty Lue will take over as new Clippers head coach, replacing Doc Rivers
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ty Lue was Clippers assistant, and he coached Cavs to 2016 title. He inherits a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but must fix chemistry issues.
