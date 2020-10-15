Fauci blasts herd immunity proposal embraced by White House as 'total nonsense' Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Thursday called a herd immunity proposal being embraced by the White House "total nonsense." The so-called Great Barrington Declaration authored by a small group of doctors calls for quickly reaching herd immunity by letting COVID-19 spread uncontrolled among the young and healthy population while protecting the vulnerable. Herd immunity, typically achieved with a vaccine, is the point at which a disease, like measles, stops spreading widely throughout a population because enough people have already had it and are immune to it. It's not clear if prior COVID-19...


