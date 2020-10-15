Global  
 

Fauci blasts herd immunity proposal embraced by White House as 'total nonsense'

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Fauci blasts herd immunity proposal embraced by White House as 'total nonsense'Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Thursday called a herd immunity proposal being embraced by the White House “total nonsense.” The so-called Great Barrington Declaration authored by a small group of doctors calls for quickly reaching herd immunity by letting COVID-19 spread uncontrolled among the young and healthy population while protecting the vulnerable. Herd immunity, typically achieved with a vaccine, is the point at which a disease, like measles, stops spreading widely throughout a population because enough people have already had it and are immune to it. It's not clear if prior COVID-19...
 During a White House discussion on Monday, two administration officials cited a petition arguing against lockdowns.

